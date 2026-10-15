Port City Colombo Secures $1.12 Billion in Investment as Hospital and Casino Projects Exit

Sri Lanka's ambitious Port City Colombo project has secured a total of $1.12 billion in confirmed investments, even as two high-profile planned developments — a hospital and a casino — have withdrawn from the development, according to officials overseeing the project.

Investment Milestone Reached

The Colombo Port City Economic Commission confirmed that the project has crossed the $1.12 billion mark in secured funding, representing a significant vote of confidence from investors in the landmark reclaimed land development situated just off the Colombo coastline. The project, which has been positioned as a regional financial and business hub, continues to attract interest despite the departure of some previously anticipated ventures.

Hospital and Casino Plans Shelved

Among the notable withdrawals are plans for a dedicated hospital facility and a casino operation, both of which had previously been expected to form part of the Port City's diverse commercial offerings. Authorities did not provide detailed explanations for the exits, though the departures mark a shift in the project's evolving composition of tenants and investors.

The removal of the casino proposal in particular may draw attention, given the longstanding debate in Sri Lanka around gaming regulation and the broader economic arguments both for and against legalising large-scale casino operations within designated economic zones.

A Hub in the Making

Port City Colombo, developed in partnership with China Harbour Engineering Company, spans approximately 269 hectares of reclaimed land and is envisioned as a modern city within a city — designed to house financial services firms, international businesses, retail developments, and residential properties.

The project operates under a special economic zone framework, offering investors a distinct regulatory environment separate from mainland Sri Lanka, including provisions around taxation, dispute resolution, and foreign currency transactions.

Outlook Remains Positive

Despite the withdrawal of certain investors, commission officials have maintained an optimistic outlook, pointing to the confirmed $1.12 billion figure as evidence that overall momentum behind the project remains strong. Authorities are expected to continue marketing Port City to regional and international businesses as Sri Lanka works to reposition itself as a competitive destination for foreign direct investment following its recent economic recovery efforts.

For Sri Lanka, which is still navigating its path out of the severe economic crisis that culminated in a sovereign debt default in 2022, large-scale projects such as Port City carry considerable strategic importance in demonstrating the country's renewed appeal to global capital.