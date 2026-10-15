Police Deny Claims of Attack Linked to Kandy-Colombo Protest March Support

Sri Lanka Police have dismissed allegations circulating online that a man was physically assaulted because of his support for a planned protest march from Kandy to Colombo, describing the claims as false and misleading.

Monk Accused of Spreading Misinformation

A Buddhist monk has come under scrutiny after being accused of propagating inaccurate information regarding the alleged attack. Authorities say the claims, which gained traction on social media, were not supported by any evidence and misrepresented the facts surrounding the incident.

Police sources confirmed that investigations into the matter found no credible basis to suggest the individual concerned was targeted due to his association with or support for the protest march. Officials have urged the public to exercise caution when consuming and sharing unverified information, particularly content relating to civil demonstrations and political activity.

Concerns Over Misinformation Ahead of Protests

The incident has raised broader concerns about the spread of misinformation surrounding public demonstrations in Sri Lanka. Authorities have indicated that false narratives of this nature can inflame tensions and undermine public trust in law enforcement.

The protest march in question, planned to travel from Kandy to Colombo, has drawn public attention in recent weeks. Officials have not elaborated on the specific circumstances of the original incident but were firm in their position that the attack narrative linked to protest support was unfounded.

Police have not ruled out taking action against those found to be deliberately spreading false information that could incite unrest or mislead the public.