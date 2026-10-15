Major Drug Bust: STF Seizes Over 100kg of Heroin at Weligama Beach

In one of Sri Lanka's largest recent narcotics seizures, the Police Special Task Force (STF) has recovered more than 100 kilograms of heroin from Kapparatota in the Weligama Beach area.

Large-Scale Haul Uncovered

The significant discovery marks a major blow to drug trafficking networks operating along Sri Lanka's southern coastline. The STF, known for its specialised operations against organised crime and narcotics, conducted the operation that led to the recovery of the substantial heroin consignment.

The beach area of Kapparatota, situated along the picturesque southern coast near Weligama, has now become the site of what authorities are treating as a serious narcotics incident. A haul of this magnitude raises significant concerns about the scale of drug smuggling activity targeting Sri Lanka's coastal regions.

STF Leads Operation

The Police Special Task Force, a highly trained unit operating under the Sri Lanka Police, was responsible for detecting and securing the narcotics cache. The STF has been increasingly active in counter-narcotics operations across the island in recent months.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the origin of the shipment, the intended destination of the drugs, and the criminal networks behind the operation. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether any arrests were made in connection with the seizure.

Growing Concern Over Coastal Drug Smuggling

Sri Lanka's extensive coastline has long been identified by law enforcement agencies as a vulnerability exploited by international drug trafficking syndicates. Heroin shipments are frequently moved through sea routes, with consignments sometimes washed ashore or retrieved by local operatives acting on behalf of larger networks.

Over 100 kilograms of heroin were recovered from Kapparatota, Weligama

The operation was carried out by the Police Special Task Force

Investigations are ongoing to trace the source and intended recipients

Further details are expected to be released by authorities as the investigation progresses.

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