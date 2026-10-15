India Cracks Down on Multi-Million Dollar Smuggling Ring Using Colombo Port as Transit Hub

Indian authorities have dismantled an alleged smuggling network that exploited Colombo Port as a transit point to funnel Pakistani-origin goods into India, with the contraband valued at approximately USD 3.15 million, according to officials.

Intelligence-Led Operation Exposes Cross-Border Scheme

India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the country's premier agency for combating commercial fraud and smuggling, spearheaded the investigation that led to the busting of the racket. Authorities allege that the operation was deliberately routed through Sri Lanka in an apparent effort to obscure the Pakistani origin of the goods and bypass import restrictions imposed on direct trade between India and Pakistan.

The scheme involved Pakistani merchandise being shipped first to Colombo, where it was reportedly re-labelled or re-documented before being dispatched onward to Indian ports, effectively disguising its true country of origin.

Colombo Port at the Centre of the Transit Route

Colombo Port, one of South Asia's busiest transshipment hubs, serves as a critical maritime gateway for cargo moving across the Indian Ocean region. Its strategic location and high cargo volumes make it an attractive — and potentially vulnerable — node in international supply chains, a fact that investigators say was exploited by those behind this alleged operation.

The use of Sri Lanka as a transit corridor raises questions about cargo screening and documentation verification processes at the port, though Sri Lankan authorities have not been formally accused of any complicity in the scheme.

Implications for Regional Trade and Security

The exposure of this racket carries significant implications for India-Pakistan trade dynamics, as direct commercial trade between the two nations has remained severely restricted amid longstanding political tensions. Investigators believe the smuggling network was designed to circumvent these restrictions and profit from the demand for Pakistani goods within the Indian market.

The DRI's findings are expected to prompt closer scrutiny of cargo transiting through third-country ports before entering India, with authorities signalling a tightening of surveillance mechanisms.

The smuggled goods were of Pakistani origin, valued at approximately USD 3.15 million

Colombo Port was allegedly used as a transshipment and re-documentation point

India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence led the investigation

The operation sought to bypass restrictions on direct India-Pakistan trade

As investigations continue, the case is likely to draw attention from trade and customs officials across the region, with Sri Lankan port authorities potentially facing calls to strengthen oversight of transshipment cargo moving through Colombo.

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