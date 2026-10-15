German Woman Files Assault Complaint Against Sri Lankan Boyfriend, Demands Return of €25,000

A 40-year-old German national has filed a formal complaint with the Rathgama Police, alleging that she was physically assaulted by her 29-year-old Sri Lankan boyfriend, while also seeking the return of €25,000 she claims to have given him.

Complaint Lodged with Rathgama Police

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, approached Rathgama Police to report the alleged assault carried out by the younger Sri Lankan man with whom she had been in a relationship. Authorities have registered the complaint and are currently investigating the matter.

Financial Dispute at the Centre of the Case

Beyond the physical assault allegation, the German woman is also demanding the return of €25,000 — a substantial sum believed to have been transferred to the Sri Lankan man during the course of their relationship. The financial dispute adds a further dimension to what is already a sensitive cross-cultural case drawing attention from local law enforcement.

Authorities Investigating

Rathgama Police are looking into both the assault allegation and the financial claim. As investigations remain ongoing, no further details regarding arrests or charges have been confirmed at this stage.

Cases involving foreign nationals and their local partners have periodically come to light in Sri Lanka's southern coastal regions, which attract significant numbers of international visitors and long-stay tourists. Authorities are expected to handle the matter with due diligence given the involvement of a foreign citizen.