Dhammika Perera's Office Alerts Public to Fake AI-Generated Videos Spreading on Social Media
The office of prominent Sri Lankan businessman and former minister Dhammika Perera has issued a public warning regarding the circulation of fraudulent, artificially manipulated videos on social media platforms that falsely depict or misrepresent him.
Warning Issued Over Deceptive Content
The statement from Perera's office cautioned Sri Lankans to be vigilant when encountering videos featuring his likeness online, noting that certain content has been digitally altered using artificial intelligence technology to spread misinformation. The warning comes amid a growing trend of AI-generated deepfake content targeting public figures across the island.
A Growing Concern for Public Figures
The use of AI-manipulated media to fabricate statements or actions by well-known personalities has become an increasingly serious issue both locally and globally. Such content is often designed to mislead the public, damage reputations, or promote fraudulent schemes.
- The videos in question are being shared across multiple social media platforms
- They have been identified as artificially generated or manipulated using AI tools
- The content does not reflect the views or statements of Dhammika Perera
Public Urged to Exercise Caution
Members of the public are being urged not to share, act upon, or make financial or personal decisions based on such content. Perera's office has made clear that any official communications from the businessman will be made through verified and legitimate channels only.
The public is advised to remain cautious and to verify the authenticity of any video or statement attributed to Dhammika Perera before sharing or responding to it.
Authorities and media watchdogs in Sri Lanka have previously flagged the rise of deepfake technology as a potential threat to public trust and information integrity, making this latest warning a timely reminder for all social media users to approach online content with critical awareness.
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why only his office warning, goverment should take action on this properly
these days cant trust any video you see online, very dangerous situation
exactly, my uncle almost shared one of these fake videos last week