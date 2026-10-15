Dhammika Perera's Office Alerts Public to Fake AI-Generated Videos Spreading on Social Media

The office of prominent Sri Lankan businessman and former minister Dhammika Perera has issued a public warning regarding the circulation of fraudulent, artificially manipulated videos on social media platforms that falsely depict or misrepresent him.

Warning Issued Over Deceptive Content

The statement from Perera's office cautioned Sri Lankans to be vigilant when encountering videos featuring his likeness online, noting that certain content has been digitally altered using artificial intelligence technology to spread misinformation. The warning comes amid a growing trend of AI-generated deepfake content targeting public figures across the island.

A Growing Concern for Public Figures

The use of AI-manipulated media to fabricate statements or actions by well-known personalities has become an increasingly serious issue both locally and globally. Such content is often designed to mislead the public, damage reputations, or promote fraudulent schemes.

The videos in question are being shared across multiple social media platforms

They have been identified as artificially generated or manipulated using AI tools

The content does not reflect the views or statements of Dhammika Perera

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

Members of the public are being urged not to share, act upon, or make financial or personal decisions based on such content. Perera's office has made clear that any official communications from the businessman will be made through verified and legitimate channels only.

The public is advised to remain cautious and to verify the authenticity of any video or statement attributed to Dhammika Perera before sharing or responding to it.

Authorities and media watchdogs in Sri Lanka have previously flagged the rise of deepfake technology as a potential threat to public trust and information integrity, making this latest warning a timely reminder for all social media users to approach online content with critical awareness.