CID Exposes Fraudulent SriLankan Airlines App Used to Siphon Bank Details from Victims

Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has brought a major financial fraud scheme to the attention of the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court, revealing that criminals have been operating a fake mobile application designed to impersonate SriLankan Airlines in order to steal sensitive banking information from unsuspecting members of the public.

Fraudulent App at the Centre of Large-Scale Scam

The CID disclosed to the court that the fraudulent application was crafted to closely mimic the official SriLankan Airlines platform, deceiving users into believing they were interacting with the national carrier's legitimate digital service. Victims who downloaded and used the counterfeit app were unknowingly handing over their personal and financial credentials to those behind the scheme.

Investigators have described the operation as large-scale, suggesting that a significant number of individuals may have fallen prey to the scam, with bank account details among the primary targets of the perpetrators.

A Warning to the Public

Authorities are urging Sri Lankan consumers to exercise extreme caution when downloading mobile applications, particularly those purporting to represent well-known national brands or institutions.

Only download applications from official and verified app stores.

Confirm the authenticity of any app by checking the official website of the organisation it claims to represent.

Never enter banking credentials or personal identification details into an unverified application.

Report suspicious apps or transactions immediately to the relevant authorities.

Investigations Ongoing

The CID has indicated that investigations into the matter are continuing, and further details are expected to emerge as the case proceeds before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court. No additional information regarding arrests or the identities of suspects has been made public at this stage.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the growing threat posed by cybercriminals who exploit the reputations of trusted institutions to carry out sophisticated financial fraud in Sri Lanka.