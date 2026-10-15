Calls Mount for Health Ministry Inquiry Into Coronary Stent Safety After Three Indian Models Pulled From Sri Lanka Market

Sri Lanka's Health Ministry is facing mounting pressure to launch a comprehensive investigation into the safety of coronary stents used in local hospitals, following the withdrawal of three Indian-manufactured models from the country's medical supply chain.

Three Indian Stent Models Withdrawn

The development has raised serious concerns among medical professionals, patient advocacy groups, and lawmakers, who are calling on health authorities to act swiftly in determining whether the recalled devices posed any risk to patients who may have already received them.

Coronary stents are small mesh-like tubes inserted into narrowed or blocked arteries to restore normal blood flow to the heart. They are widely used in cardiac procedures across both government and private hospitals in Sri Lanka, making the safety of these devices a matter of significant public concern.

Urgent Review Demanded

Following the withdrawal of the three Indian stent models, calls have been directed at the Health Ministry to establish a clear protocol for investigating the circumstances surrounding the recall and to identify patients who may have been fitted with the affected devices.

A formal probe into the safety standards of the withdrawn stent models has been requested

Authorities are being urged to trace and assess the condition of patients implanted with the recalled devices

Stricter regulatory oversight of imported medical devices is being demanded to prevent future incidents

Regulatory Gaps Under Scrutiny

The incident has shone a spotlight on Sri Lanka's regulatory framework for imported medical devices, with critics arguing that the country lacks sufficiently robust mechanisms to screen and monitor the quality of life-critical equipment entering its healthcare system.

Medical professionals and patient safety advocates are urging the government to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves, given that coronary stents are implanted directly into the hearts of vulnerable patients.

The Health Ministry has yet to issue a detailed public statement outlining the steps it intends to take in response to the withdrawals. However, pressure from multiple quarters is expected to compel authorities to address the matter without further delay.

Public Reassurance Needed

Health officials are being urged to communicate transparently with the public, particularly with patients who have undergone cardiac stenting procedures, to allay fears and provide clear guidance on what steps, if any, should be taken by those potentially affected.

The episode serves as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent quality control and post-market surveillance for medical devices, especially in a healthcare environment where patients place absolute trust in the equipment used to treat life-threatening conditions.