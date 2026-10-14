Sri Lankan Court Issues Arrest Warrants Against Basil Rajapaksa Over Alleged Misuse of Public Funds

A Sri Lankan court has ordered the issuance of arrest warrants against former Finance Minister and senior Rajapaksa family loyalist Basil Rajapaksa, in connection with a case involving the alleged misappropriation of public funds, marking a significant legal development in the island nation's ongoing efforts to hold powerful political figures accountable.

Warrants Issued by the Court

The court took the decision to issue the arrest warrants after examining evidence presented before it in relation to the funds misuse case. The move signals that authorities are pressing ahead with legal proceedings against Basil Rajapaksa, who served as a key figure in the previous administration led by his brother, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Background

Basil Rajapaksa, widely regarded as one of the most influential architects of the Rajapaksa political machine, held the post of Finance Minister during a particularly turbulent period in Sri Lanka's recent history. The country plunged into its worst economic crisis in decades during that time, which eventually led to mass public protests and the dramatic ousting of the Rajapaksa-led government in 2022.

The allegations of misuse of public funds have long dogged senior members of the former administration, and this latest court order represents one of the more concrete legal steps taken against a high-profile member of the Rajapaksa family in the aftermath of that political upheaval.

Political Significance

The issuance of arrest warrants against such a prominent political figure is being closely watched by both legal observers and the general public in Sri Lanka. Many citizens, still reeling from the economic hardships triggered during the Rajapaksa era, have been vocal in demanding accountability from those who held positions of power during the crisis.

Sri Lanka's current government, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has pledged to strengthen the rule of law and pursue corruption cases without political interference, making developments such as this warrant order a litmus test for those commitments.

What Happens Next

With arrest warrants now formally issued, authorities will be expected to take steps to bring Basil Rajapaksa before the court to face the charges against him. His legal representatives are expected to respond to the warrants in due course. The case is likely to attract sustained public and political attention as proceedings move forward.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story closely and provide updates as the legal process unfolds.

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