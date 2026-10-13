Underworld Money Trail Exposed: Police Uncover Financial Middleman Linking Sri Lanka's Organised Crime Networks

Sri Lanka Police investigating the country's organised crime underworld have made a significant breakthrough, uncovering what investigators believe to be a crucial financial thread connecting multiple high-profile criminal figures operating across the island.

The Man at the Centre

Authorities have identified Mohamed Irfan Faiz, widely known by his alias 'Undiyal Rifan', as the alleged financial middleman responsible for handling money transfers and settling transactions on behalf of several underworld figures. The discovery marks a potentially pivotal moment in the ongoing effort to dismantle Sri Lanka's organised crime networks by targeting the financial infrastructure that sustains them.

Telephone Recordings Emerge as Critical Evidence

Central to the investigation are two telephone recordings that have now come to light, which police believe provide direct evidence of the financial dealings allegedly orchestrated by Rifan. Such recordings are expected to play a key role as investigators work to build a comprehensive case linking the various criminal personalities involved.

A Blow to Underworld Finance

Investigators view the uncovering of this financial link as a significant step forward in understanding how Sri Lanka's organised crime syndicates operate and sustain themselves. Rather than focusing solely on street-level criminal activity, authorities appear to be shifting attention toward the money networks that keep these groups functional and connected.

Police have not yet disclosed the full identities of all underworld figures believed to be connected through Rifan's alleged financial dealings, as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Sri Lanka has in recent years intensified efforts to crack down on organised crime, with law enforcement agencies working to sever the financial lifelines that allow criminal networks to flourish. The latest development suggests that those efforts are beginning to penetrate deeper into the inner workings of the country's criminal underworld.