President Dissanayake Urges Global Investors to Place Their Trust in Sri Lanka

President Makes Bold Pitch to International Business Community

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued a strong call to international investors, urging them to invest in Sri Lanka with full confidence as the country works to rebuild its economy and restore its standing on the global stage.

A Nation Open for Business

Speaking to representatives of the business and investment community, the President emphasized that Sri Lanka is now on a path of stability and reform, making it a prime destination for foreign direct investment. He assured potential investors that the current administration is committed to creating a transparent, fair, and business-friendly environment.

The President highlighted that significant steps have already been taken to strengthen governance, reduce corruption, and streamline regulatory processes — key concerns that had previously deterred foreign capital from flowing into the island nation.

Rebuilding Investor Confidence After Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka has been working to recover from the devastating economic crisis of 2022, which saw the country default on its external debt for the first time in its history. Since then, the government has been engaged in debt restructuring negotiations and has secured an IMF bailout programme aimed at stabilising public finances.

Against this backdrop, the President's message carries particular weight, as restoring investor confidence remains one of the most critical pillars of the country's broader economic recovery strategy.

Key Sectors Attracting Attention

Among the sectors being positioned as attractive investment opportunities are:

Tourism and hospitality infrastructure

Renewable energy and green technology

Information technology and digital services

Export-oriented manufacturing

Agriculture and agro-processing industries

A Message of Partnership

The President conveyed that Sri Lanka does not merely seek investment, but long-term partnerships that will contribute to the sustainable development of the country and the wellbeing of its people.

Officials accompanying the President echoed the sentiment, noting that the government is actively working to fast-track approvals and offer competitive incentives to businesses willing to establish or expand their presence in Sri Lanka.

As Sri Lanka continues its gradual economic recovery, the President's direct appeal to the global investment community signals a renewed determination to position the island as a competitive and reliable hub for business in South Asia.

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