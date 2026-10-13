President Dissanayake Pledges 2027 Budget Will Prioritise Rural Economic Revival

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced that Sri Lanka's 2027 national budget will place a heavy emphasis on empowering rural economies, signalling a clear shift in the government's development priorities toward communities outside the country's urban centres.

Rural Communities at the Heart of Fiscal Planning

The President made the remarks as the government begins laying the groundwork for its 2027 fiscal framework, underscoring a commitment to ensuring that economic growth reaches beyond Colombo and other major cities to benefit the island's vast rural population.

The announcement reflects the administration's broader philosophy that sustainable national development must be rooted in uplifting grassroots communities, many of which have long struggled with limited access to economic opportunity, infrastructure, and public services.

A Broader Development Vision

Sri Lanka's rural sector, which encompasses a significant portion of the population engaged in agriculture, small-scale industry, and traditional livelihoods, has historically received a smaller share of state investment relative to urban and industrial zones.

By pledging a "heavy" focus on rural empowerment in the upcoming budget, the President appears to be responding to longstanding calls from provincial communities for more equitable resource distribution and targeted economic interventions.

Increased investment in rural infrastructure and connectivity

Support for agricultural productivity and smallholder farmers

Expansion of economic opportunities in provincial regions

Greater access to financial services for rural entrepreneurs

Significance for Sri Lanka's Recovery

The pledge comes as Sri Lanka continues its gradual recovery from the severe economic crisis that gripped the country in 2022, during which rural households were among the hardest hit by soaring inflation, fuel shortages, and supply chain disruptions.

Economists and civil society groups have consistently argued that any meaningful and lasting economic recovery must include deliberate policies to stimulate growth in rural areas, reduce regional inequality, and create livelihoods for communities dependent on the agricultural sector.

The 2027 budget will heavily focus on rural economic empowerment, according to President Dissanayake, marking a stated priority for the government's upcoming fiscal planning cycle.

As budget consultations are expected to intensify in the coming months, stakeholders from across the country's rural provinces will be watching closely to see how the President's commitment translates into concrete policy measures and allocated funding.

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