Japan Steps Up with Rs. 4.56 Billion Grant to Modernise Kelani River Basin Pumping Station

The Government of Japan has agreed to extend a substantial grant of approximately Rs. 4.56 billion to Sri Lanka aimed at upgrading the Kelani River Basin pumping station, marking another significant milestone in the longstanding bilateral relationship between the two nations.

A Major Boost for Sri Lanka's Water Infrastructure

The grant, which underscores Japan's continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's development priorities, will be directed towards the modernisation and improvement of the pumping station infrastructure along the Kelani River Basin — a critical water management facility serving a large portion of the country's population.

The Kelani River is one of Sri Lanka's most important waterways, supplying a significant share of the drinking water needs of the Western Province, including the commercial capital Colombo. Ensuring the efficient operation of its pumping infrastructure is considered essential for sustaining water supply services to millions of residents.

Strengthening Sri Lanka-Japan Development Ties

Japan has long been one of Sri Lanka's most reliable development partners, consistently channelling financial assistance through grants and concessional loans towards infrastructure, disaster resilience, and public utilities. This latest grant further reinforces that tradition of cooperation.

The upgrade is expected to enhance the reliability, efficiency, and long-term sustainability of the water pumping systems within the basin, helping to address recurring challenges related to flooding, water distribution, and overall basin management.

Significance for Western Province Residents

For the millions of Sri Lankans who depend on the Kelani River Basin for their daily water supply, the planned improvements hold considerable practical importance. Aging pumping infrastructure has at times posed challenges to consistent water delivery, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall or drought.

Authorities are expected to work closely with Japanese technical agencies to ensure the project is implemented effectively and meets international standards for water resource management.

The announcement has been welcomed as a timely intervention that aligns with Sri Lanka's broader efforts to rehabilitate and modernise critical public infrastructure as the country continues its path towards economic recovery and sustainable development.