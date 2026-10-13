Four Jamaicans Arrested in Colombo After Police Raid Uncovers Over 1kg of Cocaine

Four Jamaican nationals, including two women, have been arrested following a raid on a hotel and shopping complex in Colombo, after authorities discovered more than one kilogram of cocaine in their possession.

Suspects Apprehended in Colombo Raid

The arrests were made after law enforcement officers conducted a targeted operation at the hotel and shopping complex, acting on intelligence gathered prior to the raid. The suspects, two men and two women, are all citizens of Jamaica and were found with a significant quantity of the controlled substance at the time of their apprehension.

Cocaine Haul Seized by Authorities

Officers recovered over one kilogram of cocaine during the operation, marking a notable seizure in what authorities describe as part of ongoing efforts to combat international drug trafficking networks operating within Sri Lanka. The quantity seized is considered substantial and points to a potentially organised distribution effort.

Investigation Under Way

The four individuals are currently in the custody of the relevant law enforcement agencies, and investigations into the matter are actively ongoing. Authorities are working to determine the full scope of the suspects' activities in Sri Lanka, including how the narcotics entered the country and whether any local networks were involved.

Sri Lankan authorities have in recent years intensified their crackdown on international drug smuggling, with foreign nationals increasingly being implicated in such operations targeting the island as either a transit point or a destination for illegal substances.