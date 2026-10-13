Chinese National Nabbed by Colombo Crimes Division Over Alleged Port City Investor Extortion Scheme

A Chinese national has been taken into custody by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) following allegations that he was operating an extortion racket specifically targeting investors at the Colombo Port City, authorities confirmed.

Arrest at a Glance

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been officially disclosed, is alleged to have systematically approached investors operating within the high-profile Port City development zone and demanded money under threatening circumstances. The CCD moved swiftly to apprehend the individual after complaints were received from affected parties.

Port City Under the Spotlight

The Colombo Port City, one of Sri Lanka's most ambitious and closely watched economic projects, has attracted significant foreign investment in recent years. The alleged extortion scheme has raised fresh concerns about the security environment surrounding the development, which the government has positioned as a key driver of the country's economic recovery.

Investigation Ongoing

Investigators are currently examining the full scope of the alleged operation, including whether additional individuals may have been involved or similarly targeted. The suspect is expected to be produced before a magistrate as the CCD continues to gather evidence.

Authorities have urged any investors or business operators who may have been approached or threatened in connection with this alleged racket to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.

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