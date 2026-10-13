Bribery Commission Exposes Alleged Financial Misconduct by Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa

The Bribery Commission has brought fresh allegations to light in court concerning former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa, claiming that funds donated by China were allegedly presented as a personal birthday gift to her son, in what investigators are describing as a significant financial irregularity.

New Details Surface in Court Proceedings

During recent court hearings, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption presented new evidence suggesting that a sum of money originating from a Chinese donation was allegedly channelled and presented by Shiranthi Rajapaksa on the occasion of her son's birthday, raising serious questions about the proper handling of foreign contributions.

The allegations, which have been formally placed before the court, point to what authorities believe may constitute a misappropriation of funds that were intended for an entirely different purpose. The Bribery Commission maintains that the money in question was not personal property and therefore could not be legitimately used or gifted in such a manner.

Background to the Case

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been under scrutiny by the Bribery Commission as part of a broader investigation into alleged financial misconduct during the period when her husband held the country's highest office.

The involvement of a Chinese donation in the alleged irregularity adds a notable dimension to the case, given the significant volume of Chinese funding that flowed into Sri Lanka during the Rajapaksa administration for various infrastructure and development projects.

Legal Proceedings Continue

The case is currently before the courts, and the Bribery Commission has indicated that further evidence may be presented as proceedings continue. Legal representatives for the former First Lady have not yet publicly responded to the latest round of allegations presented in court.

Sri Lankan authorities have in recent years stepped up efforts to investigate alleged corruption and financial misconduct linked to past administrations, with the Bribery Commission playing a central role in bringing several high-profile cases forward.

The court is expected to take up the matter again in the coming weeks, as both sides prepare to present their respective positions on the newly disclosed details.