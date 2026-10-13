Army Commander Recognises Lance Corporal's Heroic Act in Rescuing Drowning Four-Year-Old

Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Nilantha Premaratne, has commended and formally honoured Lance Corporal L. H. V. Jayanath for his courageous act in saving the life of a drowning four-year-old child.

A Moment of Bravery

Acting swiftly and without hesitation, Lance Corporal Jayanath intervened to rescue the young child from drowning, demonstrating the kind of selfless courage that reflects the highest values of the Sri Lanka Army. The soldier's prompt action is widely credited with saving the child's life.

Recognition from the Highest Level

The Army Commander personally honoured Lance Corporal Jayanath in recognition of his heroic deed, underlining the importance the Sri Lanka Army places not only on military duty but also on service to the broader civilian community. Such acts of bravery, the Army has emphasised, embody the spirit of responsibility and compassion that soldiers are expected to uphold both on and off duty.

A Proud Tradition of Service

The recognition of Lance Corporal Jayanath serves as a reminder of the deep bond between the Sri Lanka Army and the communities it serves across the island. Military personnel routinely go beyond their formal duties to assist civilians in times of need, and this latest incident stands as a proud example of that enduring commitment.

The Army Commander's gesture of acknowledgement has been widely welcomed, with many praising both the soldier's instinctive bravery and the institution's willingness to celebrate acts of humanity alongside feats of military excellence.