SriLankan Airlines Halts Colombo-Dammam Flights Until October 2026

SriLankan Airlines has announced the suspension of all scheduled flights operating between Colombo and Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with the suspension set to remain in effect until October 18, 2026.

Route Temporarily Grounded

The national carrier confirmed that passengers travelling between Bandaranaike International Airport and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam will be unable to use SriLankan Airlines services on this route for the duration of the suspension period.

The Colombo–Dammam corridor is a significant route for Sri Lanka, serving a large community of Sri Lankan migrant workers and professionals based in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. The suspension is therefore expected to affect a considerable number of travellers who rely on this connection for work, family visits, and repatriation purposes.

What Passengers Should Know

Travellers who have existing bookings on the suspended route are advised to contact SriLankan Airlines directly to explore options including rebooking, rerouting through alternative destinations, or obtaining refunds where applicable.

The airline has not publicly disclosed the specific reasons behind the suspension at this stage. No information has been provided regarding whether alternative codeshare arrangements or partner airline options will be made available to affected passengers during this period.

Broader Impact

Sri Lanka maintains a substantial diaspora and workforce presence across Saudi Arabia, making air connectivity between the two countries a matter of considerable importance. The Dammam route, alongside other Gulf destinations, forms a key part of SriLankan Airlines' regional network catering to both migrant labour communities and business travellers.

Passengers are encouraged to monitor official communications from SriLankan Airlines for further updates regarding the resumption of services or any changes to the suspension timeline ahead of the October 18, 2026 date.