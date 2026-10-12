MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake Reports to Anti-Corruption Commission
Parliamentarian Chamara Sampath Dassanayake presented himself at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on Wednesday morning (12), in a development drawing significant public attention.
The MP's appearance at the country's principal anti-graft body comes as Sri Lanka continues to intensify its efforts to hold public officials accountable amid growing scrutiny of corruption within the political establishment.
CIABOC, which operates as Sri Lanka's primary institution mandated to investigate and prosecute bribery and corruption-related offences, has in recent times been at the centre of several high-profile inquiries involving prominent figures from across the political spectrum.
Further details regarding the specific nature of the inquiry and the matters discussed during the MP's visit have yet to be officially disclosed by the Commission. Updates are expected as the situation develops.
💬 Join the Discussion 4
See what readers are saying — and add your view.
Reporting to CIABOC means nothing if they dont charge him properly
Which party is he from? article doesnt even say
Finally some action. lets see if anything actually happens after this
Nothing will happen machan. these things always go nowhere