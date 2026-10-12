India Set to Fund Major Development Drive in Anuradhapura Sacred City

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has revealed that Sri Lanka is poised to receive significant financial support from India aimed at the development of the ancient Sacred City of Anuradhapura, one of the island nation's most revered cultural and religious heritage sites.

A Landmark Investment in Sri Lanka's Cultural Heart

The announcement marks a notable step forward in the strengthening of bilateral ties between Colombo and New Delhi, with the Indian Government preparing to commit substantial funds toward transforming and preserving the historic city. Anuradhapura, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a focal point of Theravada Buddhism, holds deep spiritual significance not only for Sri Lankans but for millions of Buddhists across Asia.

President Dissanayake made the announcement as part of broader discussions surrounding regional cooperation and India's continued interest in supporting Sri Lanka's economic and infrastructural recovery. The development initiative is expected to bring meaningful improvements to the Sacred City, enhancing both its preservation and its appeal as a major religious and tourist destination.

Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Relations

This financial commitment from India signals a deepening of the long-standing relationship between the two neighbouring countries. In recent months, New Delhi has demonstrated a willingness to play a constructive role in Sri Lanka's post-crisis rebuilding efforts, spanning multiple sectors including energy, trade, and infrastructure.

The Anuradhapura development project is anticipated to attract greater numbers of pilgrims and tourists to the North Central Province, providing a much-needed boost to local economies and supporting livelihoods in surrounding communities.

What the Development Could Mean for Anuradhapura

Enhanced preservation of ancient Buddhist monuments and sacred sites

Improved infrastructure and visitor facilities within the Sacred City

Increased religious tourism from South and Southeast Asia

Greater economic activity and employment opportunities for local residents

Anuradhapura served as the first established kingdom of ancient Sri Lanka and remains home to some of the oldest surviving irrigation systems and Buddhist structures in the world, including the sacred Sri Maha Bodhi tree, believed to be a sapling of the original Bodhi tree under which the Buddha attained enlightenment.

President Dissanayake's announcement has been welcomed by heritage conservationists, religious leaders, and tourism industry stakeholders who see the Indian-backed initiative as a transformative opportunity for one of Sri Lanka's most treasured locations.

Further details regarding the scope of the financial assistance and the timeline for the proposed development works are expected to be disclosed in the coming weeks as discussions between the two governments progress.