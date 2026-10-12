Ashok Abeysinghe Steps Down From All SJB Positions Including Kurunegala Chief Organiser Role

Former State Minister Ashok Abeysinghe has tendered his resignation from all positions he held within the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), including his role as the party's chief organiser for the Kurunegala electorate.

The resignation marks a significant departure for the seasoned politician, who had been a prominent figure within the main opposition party. Abeysinghe's exit from his organisational responsibilities raises fresh questions about the internal dynamics of the SJB as the party continues to navigate a challenging political landscape.

A Notable Departure for the SJB

Abeysinghe had served as chief organiser for the Kurunegala electorate, a strategically important constituency in the North Western Province. His decision to step down from all party positions simultaneously signals a complete break from his formal role within the SJB's organisational structure.

The Kurunegala electorate has long been considered a key battleground in Sri Lankan politics, and the departure of its chief organiser is expected to create a notable vacuum in the party's grassroots operations in the region.

Implications for the Opposition

The SJB, led by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, has faced several internal pressures in recent months. Resignations of experienced organisers at the electorate level can significantly affect a party's outreach and mobilisation efforts, particularly ahead of future electoral contests.

No official statement had been issued by the SJB leadership at the time of reporting regarding Abeysinghe's resignation or the appointment of a replacement for the Kurunegala electorate post.

Further details surrounding the circumstances that led to Abeysinghe's decision to resign are yet to emerge, and political observers are closely watching for any subsequent developments that may shed light on the reasons behind his departure.