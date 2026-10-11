Sri Lankan Driver Nabbed in Kuwait for Smuggling Drugs During Family Transport Runs

Suspect Used Family Trip Cover to Move Narcotics

A Sri Lankan national working as a driver in Kuwait has been arrested by Kuwaiti authorities on charges of drug trafficking, according to reports emerging from the Gulf state.

The suspect, whose identity has not been officially released, is alleged to have exploited his employment as a private driver to smuggle and distribute narcotics. Investigators found that the individual used routine family transportation assignments as cover to carry out his illegal operations, allowing him to move through residential areas and checkpoints with minimal suspicion.

Scheme Uncovered by Kuwaiti Authorities

Kuwaiti security forces launched an investigation after intelligence was gathered pointing to suspicious activity linked to the driver. Following surveillance and inquiry, authorities moved in to make the arrest, seizing what is reported to be drug-related evidence in connection with the case.

The method of concealing trafficking activity within the guise of legitimate domestic work is considered particularly concerning by law enforcement, as it allows perpetrators to operate within trusted household environments.

Implications for Sri Lankan Migrant Workers

The incident casts a shadow over Sri Lanka's migrant worker community in Kuwait, a country that hosts a significant number of Sri Lankan nationals employed in various domestic and professional roles. Community representatives have long stressed the importance of migrant workers upholding the law in host countries.

Sri Lankan authorities are expected to be notified through diplomatic channels, as is standard procedure when a national is arrested abroad on serious criminal charges. The Sri Lankan Embassy in Kuwait is anticipated to provide consular assistance in accordance with established protocols.

Zero Tolerance for Drug Offences in Kuwait

Kuwait maintains an extremely strict legal stance on drug-related offences, with penalties ranging from lengthy prison sentences to deportation and, in the most severe cases, capital punishment. Foreign nationals convicted of drug trafficking in the country have historically faced harsh judicial consequences.

Authorities in Colombo have repeatedly warned Sri Lankan workers seeking employment abroad to remain vigilant and to avoid being manipulated into carrying or transporting illegal substances, noting that ignorance of the law is not accepted as a defence in foreign courts.

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