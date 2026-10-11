Sri Lanka to Deploy Advanced Scanning Technology at Ports to Combat Drug Smuggling Through Containers

New Measures to Strengthen Maritime Border Security

Sri Lanka is set to introduce specialised scanning equipment at its ports to detect narcotics concealed within shipping containers, marking a significant step forward in the country's ongoing battle against drug trafficking through maritime entry points.

Targeting a Growing Threat

Authorities have long identified shipping containers as a favoured method used by drug smuggling networks to move large quantities of narcotics into and through the island. The sheer volume of cargo passing through Sri Lanka's major ports has historically made thorough manual inspection a near-impossible task, creating opportunities for traffickers to exploit gaps in the system.

The introduction of dedicated scanning technology is expected to dramatically improve the ability of customs and law enforcement officials to identify suspicious consignments without causing significant delays to legitimate trade and commercial shipping operations.

A Strategic Investment in Enforcement

The planned deployment of these scanners represents a targeted investment in modernising Sri Lanka's port security infrastructure. High-resolution scanning systems of this nature are capable of producing detailed images of container contents, allowing trained operators to identify irregularities and concealed packages that would otherwise go undetected during routine checks.

Sri Lanka's ports, particularly the Colombo Port — one of South Asia's busiest transshipment hubs — handle enormous volumes of international cargo daily, making robust detection capabilities all the more critical.

Part of Broader Anti-Drug Efforts

This initiative comes as Sri Lanka continues to face serious challenges related to drug importation and trafficking. Law enforcement agencies have in recent times intercepted several significant drug hauls arriving by sea, underscoring the urgency of bolstering detection infrastructure at port entry points.

The move is expected to complement existing interdiction efforts by the Sri Lanka Customs, the Navy, and the Police Narcotics Bureau, creating a more integrated and technology-driven approach to keeping illegal substances from entering the country.

Port communities, trade associations, and anti-narcotics advocates are likely to welcome the development as a meaningful step toward securing Sri Lanka's maritime borders while maintaining the efficiency of one of the region's key shipping corridors.