Maaz Sadaqat's Explosive 96 Powers Pakistan to Commanding 215 Against Sri Lanka in Second T20I

Pakistan Set Imposing Target as Sadaqat Steals the Show

Pakistan posted a formidable total of 215 runs against Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International, with young batsman Maaz Sadaqat delivering a breathtaking knock of 96 to anchor the innings and put the hosts under severe pressure.

Sadaqat's Stunning Innings

Sadaqat's near-century effort was nothing short of spectacular, combining aggressive stroke play with shrewd batting intelligence to pile on the runs at a rapid pace. The Pakistani batsman fell agonisingly short of what would have been a memorable maiden T20I century, but his contribution proved pivotal in driving Pakistan to a highly competitive total on the scorecard.

His innings set the tone for Pakistan's batting display, providing a platform from which the lower order could push the total beyond the 200-run mark — a threshold that invariably places enormous pressure on the chasing side in the shortest format of the game.

A Tough Ask for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka now face a stiff chase of 216 runs to level the series, a task that will demand a similarly explosive batting effort from their own top order. The islanders will need to dig deep into their T20 resources if they are to claw back into the contest and keep the series alive.

The match forms part of an ongoing bilateral T20I series between the two Asian nations, with both sides keen to assert dominance in a format where momentum can shift rapidly and individual brilliance often proves decisive.

Series Context

Sri Lankan fans will be hoping the national side can mount a spirited response, knowing that a target of 215 is by no means insurmountable in T20 cricket, particularly when in-form batsmen can find their rhythm early in the innings. However, Pakistan's bowling attack will enter the second half of the match brimming with confidence following such a commanding batting performance.

All eyes will now be on whether Sri Lanka's batsmen can rise to the occasion and produce the kind of explosive reply needed to keep this series competitive.

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