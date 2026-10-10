Sri Lankan Death Row Prisoner in Saudi Arabia Critically Injured, Family Desperate for Help

A Sri Lankan national currently on death row in Saudi Arabia has suffered serious injuries, with his family warning that his life is in immediate danger, according to his brother who has made an urgent plea for intervention.

Family Raises Alarm Over Prisoner's Deteriorating Condition

The brother of the imprisoned Sri Lankan has come forward with grave concerns about the physical condition of his sibling, who is being held in a Saudi Arabian prison while facing a death sentence. According to the family, the prisoner has sustained injuries while in custody and is now in a critical state, raising fears that he may not survive without urgent medical attention and diplomatic assistance.

The family is desperately appealing to Sri Lankan authorities to step in and take immediate action to secure proper medical care for the prisoner and explore all available legal avenues to prevent his execution.

A Broader Crisis Facing Sri Lankan Migrant Workers

This case highlights the ongoing vulnerability of Sri Lankan migrant workers and citizens living abroad, particularly in Gulf countries, where a number of Sri Lankans have found themselves entangled in the local criminal justice systems, sometimes without adequate legal representation or consular support.

Sri Lanka has a significant migrant worker population in Saudi Arabia, and cases involving imprisonment or capital punishment have periodically drawn public attention and calls for stronger government intervention on behalf of its citizens overseas.

Calls for Urgent Government Action

The family is urging the Sri Lankan government and relevant diplomatic missions to:

Immediately contact Saudi Arabian authorities regarding the prisoner's medical condition

Ensure he receives proper and timely medical treatment

Engage in diplomatic negotiations to review his case and seek a possible reprieve

Provide legal assistance to support any pending appeals

The prisoner's brother has stressed that time is running out and that without swift action from Colombo, the worst possible outcome could become inevitable.

It remains unclear at this stage what specific charges led to the death sentence, and the Sri Lankan government has not yet made a public statement regarding the case. Human rights advocates are also expected to take up the matter, calling for transparency and urgent humanitarian consideration.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry and the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh have not issued any official comment as of the time of this report.