29-Year-Old Nabbed in Connection With Fatal Boralesgamuwa Shooting

A 29-year-old man has been taken into custody by police in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in the Boralesgamuwa area, authorities confirmed.

The suspect is alleged to have aided and abetted the murder, with investigators determining that he played a role in facilitating the deadly incident. Officers moved swiftly to make the arrest following the shooting, which has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Police have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing, as authorities work to establish the precise sequence of events and identify all individuals involved in the crime.

Further details regarding the identity of the victim, the motive behind the attack, and the exact nature of the suspect's alleged involvement are expected to be disclosed as the investigation progresses.

The arrested individual is currently in police custody and is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course, in accordance with standard legal procedure.

Boralesgamuwa police are urging anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward and assist the ongoing inquiry.

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