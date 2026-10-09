Wennappuwa Couple Honoured with Rs. 100,000 Police Reward for Heroic Response to Chain Snatch

A courageous couple from Wennappuwa has been recognised by Sri Lanka Police and rewarded with Rs. 100,000 for their swift and selfless actions in helping to apprehend a suspected gold chain snatcher, showcasing the vital role ordinary citizens can play in combating street crime.

A Quick-Thinking Pair in Action

The incident unfolded when the couple came across a chain-snatching in progress in the Wennappuwa area. Rather than standing by as bystanders, the two sprang into action — dividing their efforts instinctively. While the husband gave chase to the fleeing suspect, his wife stayed behind to comfort and assist the victim of the robbery, ensuring she was not left alone in distress.

Their combined response proved decisive. The husband's pursuit helped lead to the successful apprehension of the alleged thief, while the wife's care for the victim ensured that the affected individual received timely support at the scene.

Police Recognition and Cash Reward

In acknowledgement of their bravery and public-spirited conduct, Sri Lanka Police presented the couple with a cash reward of Rs. 100,000. The recognition serves not only as a token of gratitude but also as an encouraging signal to the wider public that acts of civic courage are valued and rewarded by law enforcement authorities.

A Message to the Public

The gesture by police carries a broader message at a time when street crimes such as chain snatching continue to trouble communities across the island. Authorities have consistently urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to cooperate with police in preventing and responding to such offences.

The actions of this couple demonstrate that ordinary citizens, when they act with courage and presence of mind, can make a real difference in keeping their communities safe.

The Wennappuwa incident stands as a reminder that community participation remains one of the most effective tools available in the fight against petty crime, and that law enforcement agencies are willing to acknowledge and reward those who step forward in the public interest.

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