SLPP Raises Krrish Group and Airbus Corruption Cases in Meeting with UN Resident Coordinator

Representatives of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have held a meeting with United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche, during which the party raised concerns over two high-profile corruption cases that have been the subject of significant public and political scrutiny.

Key Cases Brought to the UN's Attention

During the discussions, SLPP representatives drew attention to the Krrish Group real estate deal and the Airbus bribery scandal, both of which have remained contentious issues in Sri Lankan political circles. The party used the platform of the UN engagement to highlight what it described as unresolved matters of national importance requiring greater transparency and accountability.

The Krrish case involves a controversial property development agreement that attracted widespread criticism over allegations of financial irregularities, while the Airbus scandal relates to bribery allegations connected to aircraft procurement deals involving Sri Lankan entities.

SLPP Seeks International Attention

By raising these matters directly with the UN Resident Coordinator, the SLPP appears to be seeking broader international attention on what the party regards as issues of governance and rule of law. The move signals the opposition party's intent to elevate these cases beyond the domestic political arena.

Marc-André Franche, who serves as the United Nations' senior representative in Sri Lanka, plays a key role in coordinating UN development and humanitarian efforts within the country and regularly engages with a wide range of political stakeholders.

No official statement had been issued by the UN Resident Coordinator's office regarding the specific details or outcomes of the meeting at the time of reporting.

The SLPP, which was the governing party under former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa before Sri Lanka's devastating economic crisis of 2022, continues to position itself as an active opposition voice on issues of national accountability and foreign investment governance.