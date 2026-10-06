World Bank Raises Sri Lanka's Growth Forecast While Sounding Caution on Risks Ahead

The World Bank has revised upward its economic growth outlook for Sri Lanka, signalling growing confidence in the island nation's ongoing recovery — but the global lender has paired the optimistic forecast with a pointed warning over vulnerabilities that could still derail progress.

A Vote of Confidence in the Recovery

The upgrade reflects the measurable gains Sri Lanka has made since the depths of its 2022 economic crisis, which saw the country default on its foreign debt, face crippling shortages of fuel and medicine, and endure the worst cost-of-living pressures in decades. Since then, the government has pursued a stabilisation programme backed by the International Monetary Fund, implementing fiscal reforms, rebuilding foreign reserves, and restoring a degree of macroeconomic stability.

The World Bank's revised forecast acknowledges that these efforts are bearing fruit, with key economic indicators trending in a more positive direction than previously anticipated.

The Warning Behind the Numbers

However, the international institution was careful not to allow the improved outlook to be read as a clean bill of health for the Sri Lankan economy. Alongside the upgraded projections, the World Bank issued a fresh cautionary note, drawing attention to structural risks and external pressures that continue to pose significant threats to sustained recovery.

Analysts note that while headline growth figures are improving, many ordinary Sri Lankans are yet to feel meaningful relief from the economic hardships of recent years. Poverty levels remain elevated, and the cost of living continues to burden households across the country.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

For policymakers in Colombo, the World Bank's assessment carries considerable weight at a critical juncture. The country is navigating a complex path that requires:

Maintaining fiscal discipline without stifling growth

Managing external debt obligations as restructuring processes continue

Attracting foreign investment to generate employment and strengthen the balance of payments

Protecting vulnerable populations from residual economic hardship

The World Bank's message is essentially one of cautious optimism — progress is real, but it remains fragile and must not be taken for granted.

The Road Ahead

Sri Lanka's economic trajectory will be closely watched in the months ahead as the government continues its reform agenda. The World Bank's dual message — an upgraded forecast tempered by clear warnings — serves as a timely reminder that recovery, while underway, is far from complete, and that sustained effort and prudent governance will be essential to securing lasting stability for the country and its people.