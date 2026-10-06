Former State Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Returns to CID Custody After Nearly Four Months in Hospital

Retired Major General Suresh Sallay, the former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), has been transferred back into the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after spending 119 days receiving treatment at the National Hospital in Colombo.

Sallay, who had been admitted to the country's premier state medical facility, was taken back into CID custody on Tuesday, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings against the high-profile former intelligence chief.

A Lengthy Hospital Stay

The former military officer spent close to four months — 119 days in total — at the National Hospital in Colombo before being deemed fit enough to be returned to investigative custody. His extended period of hospitalisation had drawn considerable public attention given his prominent background and the nature of the allegations against him.

Background of the Case

Suresh Sallay is a retired Major General who previously served as the Director of the State Intelligence Service, one of Sri Lanka's most sensitive and powerful security institutions. His arrest and subsequent detention by the CID placed him among a series of high-ranking officials to face scrutiny under the current administration's efforts to pursue accountability within state security structures.

The transfer back to CID custody signals that investigators are expected to continue their inquiries into the allegations levelled against him, with legal proceedings likely to advance in the coming weeks.

Further developments in this case are expected as authorities proceed with their investigation into the former intelligence director.

Related Video