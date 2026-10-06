Ex-Colombo Municipal Councillor Mahinda Kahandagama Nabbed on Drug Possession Charges

A former member of the Colombo Municipal Council has been taken into custody after being found allegedly in possession of illegal drugs, authorities confirmed.

Mahinda Kahandagama, who previously served as a councillor representing the Colombo Municipal Council, was arrested by officers attached to the Colombo Central Crime Investigation Bureau in connection with the alleged drug-related offence.

Former Politician in Police Custody

The arrest marks a significant development involving a figure who once held a position of public trust within Sri Lanka's most prominent municipal authority. The Colombo Central Crime Investigation Bureau, which oversees serious criminal matters within the capital, carried out the operation leading to Kahandagama's detention.

Investigators are believed to be conducting further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the alleged possession, as the case remains under active examination by the relevant authorities.

Ongoing Investigation

Details regarding the nature and quantity of the substances allegedly found in Kahandagama's possession have not yet been officially disclosed by police. The suspect is expected to be produced before the courts as the legal process moves forward.

Law enforcement agencies in Sri Lanka have intensified crackdowns on drug-related offences in recent months, with arrests spanning across various segments of society, including individuals with political affiliations.