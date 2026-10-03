Viral 'Sri Lanka Coastal Flooding' Video Found to Be Misleading, Fact-Checkers Warn

A video circulating widely on social media, purportedly showing a coastal flooding incident in Sri Lanka, has been identified as misleading by fact-checkers, prompting warnings for the public to exercise caution before sharing unverified content online.

What Is Being Claimed?

The footage, which has been shared across multiple social media platforms, was accompanied by claims suggesting it depicted a real and recent coastal flooding event in Sri Lanka. The video spread rapidly, alarming many Sri Lankan internet users who believed the imagery to be genuine and locally sourced.

The Reality Behind the Footage

However, fact-checking investigations have revealed that the claims attached to the video are misleading. The footage does not accurately represent a verified coastal flooding incident in Sri Lanka, and those sharing it with such descriptions are spreading misinformation, whether intentionally or otherwise.

The Danger of Misinformation

False or misleading videos depicting natural disasters can cause unnecessary panic among communities, particularly in a country like Sri Lanka that is genuinely vulnerable to flooding and other climate-related events. When misinformation spreads unchecked, it can also undermine public trust in legitimate warnings and emergency communications issued by authorities.

Always verify the source of a video before sharing it on social media.

Check whether reputable local or international news outlets have reported on the same incident.

Use trusted fact-checking platforms to confirm the authenticity of viral content.

Report misleading posts to the respective social media platforms.

A Call for Responsible Sharing

Fact-checkers and media literacy advocates are urging Sri Lankan social media users to adopt a more cautious approach when encountering dramatic or alarming video content online. In an era where a single share can reach thousands within minutes, the responsibility to verify before amplifying has never been greater.

Misinformation about natural disasters is particularly harmful as it can cause public panic and distract from genuine emergency response efforts.

Members of the public are encouraged to consult reliable sources and established fact-checking organisations before accepting or forwarding claims attached to viral videos, especially those touching on sensitive topics such as flooding, which remain a serious concern for many Sri Lankan coastal communities.