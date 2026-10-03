IndiGo Relaunches Flights Between India and Sri Lanka Across Three Routes

Indian Low-Cost Carrier Restores Air Connectivity with Sri Lanka

Indian budget airline IndiGo has resumed flight operations between India and Sri Lanka, reinstating services across three key routes, offering a boost to air travel connectivity between the two neighbouring nations.

A Welcome Return for Travellers

The resumption of IndiGo's flights marks a significant development for passengers travelling between the two countries, providing greater choice and potentially more competitive airfares on one of South Asia's busiest travel corridors. The move is expected to benefit both leisure tourists and business travellers who frequently commute between India and Sri Lanka.

Strengthening Regional Air Links

IndiGo, one of India's largest and most popular low-cost carriers, has long been a preferred option for budget-conscious travellers in the region. The relaunch of these routes signals renewed confidence in the demand for India-Sri Lanka air travel, which has steadily recovered following the disruptions of recent years.

Sri Lanka, which has been actively working to boost its tourism and foreign exchange earnings as part of its broader economic recovery, stands to benefit from increased air seat capacity connecting it to the vast Indian travel market.

Implications for Sri Lanka's Tourism Sector

India remains one of Sri Lanka's largest sources of tourist arrivals, and the restoration of additional flight routes by a major carrier such as IndiGo is expected to further stimulate inbound tourism. Enhanced connectivity makes it easier and more affordable for Indian visitors to explore Sri Lanka's diverse attractions.

Industry observers have welcomed the development, noting that greater airline competition on the India-Sri Lanka corridor could drive down ticket prices and encourage more frequent travel between the two countries.