UN Human Rights Experts Raise Alarm Over Sri Lanka's Controversial NGO Legislation

A group of United Nations special rapporteurs has formally challenged Sri Lanka over a proposed piece of legislation targeting non-governmental organisations, raising serious concerns about the bill's potential impact on civil society and fundamental freedoms in the country.

International Scrutiny Mounts

The UN human rights experts have written to the Sri Lankan government questioning the implications of the NGO Bill, which critics fear could be used to restrict the operations of civil society organisations, particularly those working in Tamil-majority areas in the north and east of the country.

Special rapporteurs appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council are independent experts mandated to monitor and report on specific human rights issues globally. Their intervention signals a significant level of international concern over the direction of Sri Lanka's legislative agenda.

Concerns Over Civil Society Space

Rights advocates and civil society groups within Sri Lanka have long warned that the proposed legislation could give authorities sweeping powers to monitor, regulate, and potentially shut down NGOs operating across the island. Many of these organisations provide critical humanitarian, legal, and development services to vulnerable communities.

The bill has drawn particular criticism from Tamil civil society representatives, who argue that it disproportionately targets groups working to document human rights violations and support war-affected communities in the former conflict zones of the north and east.

UN special rapporteurs have urged the Sri Lankan government to ensure that any regulatory framework governing NGOs must comply fully with international human rights standards and obligations.

Government Yet to Formally Respond

Sri Lanka's government has not yet issued a comprehensive public response to the UN rapporteurs' challenge. Authorities have previously defended the proposed legislation as a necessary measure to ensure transparency and accountability in the NGO sector, citing concerns over foreign funding and the activities of certain organisations.

However, international human rights bodies and foreign governments have consistently urged Colombo to safeguard democratic freedoms and protect civic space, particularly as the country continues its post-war reconciliation process.

Broader Context

This latest development comes amid growing international pressure on Sri Lanka regarding its human rights record. The country has faced repeated scrutiny at the UN Human Rights Council over accountability for alleged violations committed during the final stages of the civil war, which ended in 2009.

Civil society organisations, legal experts, and opposition figures within Sri Lanka are expected to closely monitor the government's response to the UN rapporteurs' challenge, as the outcome could have far-reaching consequences for the country's democratic landscape and its standing within the international community.