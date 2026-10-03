Private Fuel Players Are Undermining CPC's Pricing Power, Says President Dissanayake

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has raised serious concerns about the impact of private fuel operators on the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation's (CPC) ability to set competitive fuel prices, questioning whether the previous administration's decision to liberalise Sri Lanka's fuel market truly served the public interest.

Market Liberalisation Under Scrutiny

The President has pointed to the presence of private fuel retailers as a key factor restricting the CPC's pricing flexibility, suggesting that the competitive dynamics introduced by market liberalisation have not necessarily worked in favour of ordinary Sri Lankan consumers or the state energy body.

The liberalisation of the fuel sector was carried out under the previous government as part of broader economic reforms, with the stated aim of introducing competition and reducing the burden on state institutions. However, President Dissanayake has indicated that the outcome has fallen short of those objectives.

Implications for the State Energy Sector

The CPC, as Sri Lanka's primary state-owned fuel supplier, has long played a central role in managing the country's energy distribution. The entry of private operators into the market was expected to ease pressure on the corporation, but the President's remarks suggest the opposite effect may have taken hold.

Private fuel companies now operate alongside the CPC in the retail fuel market.

The President believes their presence limits the CPC's ability to independently adjust pricing.

Concerns have been raised about whether market liberalisation has delivered its promised benefits to consumers.

President Dissanayake questioned the rationale behind the previous government's move to open the fuel market to private operators, citing its constraining effect on CPC's pricing decisions.

Broader Energy Policy Debate

The President's comments are likely to reignite debate over Sri Lanka's energy policy direction, particularly regarding the balance between state control and private sector participation in strategic sectors. As the government continues to navigate the country's economic recovery, the role of the CPC and the terms under which private fuel operators function are expected to come under closer scrutiny in the months ahead.

No immediate policy changes have been announced, but the President's remarks signal that a review of the current fuel market structure may be on the horizon.