Australia Clamps Down on Student Visas in Major Policy Overhaul

Australia has implemented sweeping changes to its student visa regulations, significantly curtailing the ability of many applicants to lodge visa applications from within the country, in a move that is expected to affect thousands of international students — including many from Sri Lanka.

What Has Changed?

Under the new rules, a large number of student visa applicants will no longer be permitted to apply while residing inside Australia. The policy shift represents one of the most substantial tightening measures the Australian government has introduced to its international student visa framework in recent years.

Impact on Sri Lankan Students

Sri Lanka has long been one of the key source countries for students pursuing higher education in Australia, with thousands of young Sri Lankans enrolled in Australian universities and vocational institutions each year. The new restrictions are likely to create additional hurdles for those already in Australia on other visa categories who were hoping to transition to student visas onshore.

Broader Context

The changes come amid growing pressure on the Australian government to manage record levels of net migration, with international students forming a significant portion of that figure. Australian authorities have signalled a firm intention to bring migration numbers under control while maintaining the integrity of the country's education sector.

Applicants previously in Australia on certain visa types may no longer be eligible to apply onshore.

Those outside Australia may still apply through standard offshore channels.

The changes are part of a broader migration management strategy by the Australian government.

The new measures reflect Australia's determination to balance the country's world-renowned education offerings with tighter immigration controls.

Sri Lankan students and families are urged to consult registered migration agents or the official Australian Department of Home Affairs for guidance before making any decisions regarding study visa applications. Staying informed of the latest regulatory updates will be critical in navigating these changes successfully.