Colombo High Court Hands Down 10-Year Sentence to Three-Wheeler Driver for Trafficking Uzbek Woman into Prostitution

A Colombo High Court judge has sentenced a Sri Lankan three-wheeler driver to ten years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of forcing an Uzbek national into prostitution, in a case that has drawn attention to the growing threat of human trafficking in the country.

The Conviction

The court found the accused guilty of exploiting the foreign woman by coercing her into the sex trade, a serious offence under Sri Lanka's laws governing human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The sentence of ten years of rigorous imprisonment reflects the gravity with which the judiciary has treated the crime.

A Troubling Pattern

The case highlights ongoing concerns about the vulnerability of foreign nationals in Sri Lanka to trafficking networks. Women travelling to the island, particularly from Central Asian countries, have in recent years been identified as targets for criminal elements seeking to exploit them through deception or force.

The victim in this case was a national of Uzbekistan

The convicted individual was employed as a three-wheeler driver

The sentence handed down was ten years of rigorous imprisonment

Authorities Urged to Remain Vigilant

Human rights advocates and law enforcement observers have long called for stronger measures to combat human trafficking in Sri Lanka, urging authorities to prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law. This conviction is being seen as a firm judicial message that such crimes will not be tolerated.

The ten-year rigorous imprisonment term serves as a stern warning to those who seek to profit from the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, regardless of their nationality.

Sri Lanka is considered both a destination and a transit point for human trafficking in the South Asian region, and cases involving foreign victims are not uncommon. Legal experts stress that convictions such as this one are critical in reinforcing the country's commitment to upholding human rights and the rule of law.