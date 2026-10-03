BBS Chief Gnanasara Thero Taken Into Custody by Criminal Investigations Division

Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) following an outstanding court warrant that had been issued against him.

Arrest of a High-Profile Figure

The controversial Buddhist monk, who has long been a polarising figure in Sri Lankan public life, was taken into custody after authorities moved to execute the pending warrant. Gnanasara Thero had been the subject of a warrant issued by a court of law, and his whereabouts had raised concern among law enforcement officials prior to the arrest.

The CID, the specialised criminal investigations arm of the Sri Lanka Police, carried out the operation and took the senior BBS cleric into their custody.

Background

Gnanasara Thero has been a prominent and at times contentious voice in Sri Lanka's religious and political landscape. As the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena — a nationalist Buddhist organisation — he has frequently made headlines for his outspoken positions on matters of religion and ethnicity in the country.

This is not the first time the monk has faced legal proceedings. He has previously been the subject of court cases and public controversy, making his latest arrest a matter of significant public interest across the island.

Legal Proceedings Expected

Following his arrest, Gnanasara Thero is expected to be produced before the relevant courts in connection with the outstanding warrant. Further legal proceedings are anticipated as authorities continue to process the case.

The arrest has drawn widespread attention from religious groups, civil society organisations, and political circles in Sri Lanka, with many observers watching closely to see how the judicial process will unfold in the days ahead.

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