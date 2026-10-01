Minister Paulraj Champions Mental Freedom for Children on National Children's Day

Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj has made a passionate appeal for the protection of children's mental freedom and moral development, using National Children's Day as a platform to highlight the pressing need to safeguard the true essence of childhood in Sri Lanka.

A Call to Restore Childhood

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Children's Day, Minister Paulraj stressed that restoring mental freedom to children is not merely a social obligation but a fundamental responsibility shared by families, communities, and the government alike. She emphasised that the moral development of young Sri Lankans must be nurtured with the same dedication given to their academic and physical growth.

The minister's remarks come at a time when concerns are growing across the country about the pressures modern children face, including academic stress, exposure to digital content, and the erosion of traditional values that once defined a wholesome upbringing.

Protecting the Spirit of Childhood

Minister Paulraj called on parents, educators, and policymakers to work collectively in creating an environment where children can grow freely, develop their character, and experience the joys of a genuine childhood — free from undue burden and harmful influences.

Ensuring children's mental well-being alongside physical health

Promoting moral and ethical development from an early age

Creating safe spaces where children can explore and learn freely

Strengthening community and family support systems

The minister underscored that every child deserves the freedom to think, feel, and grow without being robbed of the innocence and joy that define their formative years.

National Children's Day Significance

National Children's Day serves as an important annual reminder of Sri Lanka's commitment to upholding the rights and welfare of its youngest citizens. This year's observance took on added significance as the minister's appeal resonated with a wider public conversation about how best to prepare future generations for the challenges ahead, while still allowing them to thrive as children today.

The Ministry of Women and Child Affairs has indicated that ongoing initiatives aimed at child protection and welfare will continue to be strengthened as part of the government's broader commitment to the nation's children.

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