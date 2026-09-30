Sri Lanka Inflation Exceeds Central Bank's Upper Limit for Third Consecutive Month in September

Sri Lanka's inflation has breached the Central Bank's upper tolerance limit for the third month running in September, remaining at its highest level in 37 months and raising fresh concerns about the country's economic stability.

Persistent Price Pressures

The latest figures confirm that consumer prices continue to climb beyond the boundaries set by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, signalling that inflationary pressures have yet to ease despite ongoing monetary policy efforts. The reading marks the third successive month that inflation has exceeded the upper band of the Central Bank's target range, a development that economists and policymakers are watching closely.

At a 37-month high, the current inflation levels represent one of the most challenging price environments Sri Lankan consumers and businesses have faced in over three years, putting additional strain on household budgets already under pressure from the country's broader economic difficulties.

What This Means for Sri Lankans

Rising inflation erodes the purchasing power of everyday Sri Lankans, making essential goods, food, and services more expensive. For families still recovering from the economic crisis that gripped the island nation in recent years, sustained high inflation adds another layer of hardship to daily life.

Inflation has now exceeded the Central Bank's upper tolerance limit for three consecutive months.

The current rate represents a 37-month high — the worst in more than three years.

Persistent inflation may prompt the Central Bank to reconsider its current monetary policy stance.

Policy Response Under Scrutiny

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has been navigating a delicate balancing act — attempting to bring inflation under control while also supporting a fragile economic recovery. With inflation now persistently overshooting its target for a third month, pressure is mounting on monetary authorities to respond more decisively.

Sustained inflation above the Central Bank's upper limit for multiple consecutive months typically signals that underlying price pressures remain entrenched, making the path to economic stabilisation more difficult.

Analysts will be watching the Central Bank's next policy announcements carefully to determine whether further tightening measures will be introduced to rein in inflation and restore price stability across the Sri Lankan economy.