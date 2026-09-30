Digital Breakers Shines at SLIM DIGIS 2026 with Four Awards Including Gold for Avant-Garde Abans Campaign

Sri Lankan digital marketing agency Digital Breakers has emerged as one of the standout performers at this year's SLIM DIGIS 2026 awards, clinching four prestigious accolades including a coveted Gold award for Best Creative Content Brand, in recognition of their bold and innovative campaign for Abans titled 'Only Fans'.

A Night of Recognition for Creative Excellence

The SLIM DIGIS awards, organised by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing, remain one of the most respected benchmarks for digital marketing and creative excellence in the country. This year's ceremony once again brought together the finest minds in Sri Lanka's digital industry, celebrating campaigns that have pushed the boundaries of innovation and audience engagement.

Digital Breakers distinguished itself from a highly competitive field, walking away with four awards in total — a testament to the agency's growing reputation as a creative powerhouse in the local digital landscape.

The Abans 'Only Fans' Campaign

At the heart of Digital Breakers' success was their campaign for Abans, one of Sri Lanka's most recognised consumer electronics and home appliance brands. The 'Only Fans' campaign drew significant attention for its clever and contemporary creative concept, earning the agency the Gold award for Best Creative Content Brand — widely regarded as one of the most prestigious honours of the evening.

The campaign's title, a playful nod to the globally recognised content platform, was leveraged to craft a distinctly local narrative around Abans' fan product range, demonstrating how bold, culturally aware creative thinking can cut through the noise in an increasingly crowded digital marketplace.

Four Awards Reflect Agency's Broader Strength

Beyond the Gold, Digital Breakers secured three additional awards across other categories at SLIM DIGIS 2026, underscoring the breadth of the agency's capabilities rather than excellence in a single niche. The wins position Digital Breakers firmly among the leading digital creative agencies operating in Sri Lanka today.

Gold Award — Best Creative Content Brand

Three additional category awards at SLIM DIGIS 2026

All awards in recognition of the Abans 'Only Fans' campaign

A Growing Force in Sri Lanka's Digital Industry

The achievement marks a significant milestone for Digital Breakers and reflects a broader maturation of Sri Lanka's digital marketing sector. As local brands increasingly invest in sophisticated digital strategies, agencies that can blend creativity with data-driven thinking are finding themselves at the forefront of industry recognition.

The success of the Abans campaign at SLIM DIGIS 2026 serves as a strong signal that homegrown Sri Lankan creative talent is more than capable of producing work that stands up to the highest regional standards — an encouraging development for an industry that continues to evolve at pace.