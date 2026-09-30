President Orders New Drug Control Law to Be Enacted Before October Deadline

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued a firm directive to relevant officials, instructing them to ensure that newly proposed drug control legislation is passed into law before the end of October.

The President made the instruction during a high-level meeting focused on addressing Sri Lanka's growing drug menace, signalling the government's determination to strengthen the country's legal framework in combating narcotics.

Urgency Behind the Directive

The draft legislation, which has already been presented for consideration, is intended to replace or significantly overhaul existing drug control laws that authorities have long regarded as inadequate in tackling the scale and sophistication of modern drug trafficking networks operating in and around Sri Lanka.

By setting a clear deadline, President Dissanayake has underscored the urgency his administration places on enacting stronger measures to curb the drug trade, which continues to pose serious social and public health challenges across the island.

A Key Priority for the Administration

The move is consistent with the current government's broader anti-drug agenda, which has been identified as one of its central policy priorities since taking office. Officials have been tasked with expediting all necessary parliamentary and administrative procedures to meet the October timeline.

Sri Lanka has in recent years witnessed a sharp rise in drug-related crime, with law enforcement agencies repeatedly calling for more robust legislative tools to prosecute traffickers and dealers effectively.

The President's directive is expected to intensify legislative activity in the coming weeks as the government works to honour the commitment within the stipulated timeframe.

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