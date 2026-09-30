Court Orders Forfeiture of Rs. 40 Million Bail Deposited by Aravinda de Silva and Wife in Airbus Bribery Case

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court has ordered the forfeiture of Rs. 40 million in bail money deposited by former Sri Lanka cricket captain Aravinda de Silva and his wife, in connection with the high-profile Airbus bribery case.

The ruling was handed down on Wednesday (30), marking a significant development in a legal saga that has drawn considerable public attention due to the international dimensions of the case and the prominent profile of those involved.

Background to the Case

The Airbus bribery case stems from a global corruption scandal involving the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE, which in 2020 reached a landmark settlement with authorities in the United Kingdom, France, and the United States after admitting to widespread bribery across multiple countries. Sri Lanka was among the nations implicated, with allegations centering on payments made to secure aircraft purchase agreements with SriLankan Airlines.

Aravinda de Silva, one of Sri Lanka's most celebrated cricketers and a former member of the country's aviation and sporting administrative circles, was subsequently named in local legal proceedings connected to the scandal.

Bail Forfeiture Ordered

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court took the decision to forfeit the Rs. 40 million bail deposit made on behalf of de Silva and his wife after the conditions of their bail arrangement were deemed to have been breached. The forfeiture of such a substantial sum underscores the court's position on compliance with bail obligations in serious criminal matters.

The case continues to be closely watched by legal observers and the Sri Lankan public alike, given both its financial magnitude and the international context in which the alleged offences occurred.

The bail amount ordered forfeited stands at Rs. 40 million

The order was issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court

Both Aravinda de Silva and his wife are named in the proceedings

The case is linked to the global Airbus corruption settlement

Aravinda de Silva is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen Sri Lanka has ever produced, having played a pivotal role in the country's 1996 Cricket World Cup triumph. His legal troubles in recent years have cast a shadow over his post-cricket public life.

Further hearings in the case are expected to shed additional light on the proceedings as the judicial process moves forward.

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