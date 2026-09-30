Sajith Slams Government for Crafting Budget Without Reliable Poverty Data

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has raised serious concerns about the Government's approach to budget planning, questioning how authorities can formulate meaningful fiscal policy without access to accurate and current data on poverty levels across Sri Lanka.

A Budget Built on Blind Spots?

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), argued that credible poverty statistics are a fundamental prerequisite for any responsible budgetary exercise. Without such data, he warned, government allocations risk being misguided and failing to reach the most vulnerable segments of the population.

The Opposition Leader's remarks have drawn fresh attention to a longstanding concern among economists and civil society groups — that Sri Lanka's policy decisions are too often made in the absence of reliable, up-to-date socioeconomic information.

Why Poverty Data Matters

Accurate poverty statistics play a critical role in shaping government spending priorities, including welfare programmes, subsidies, and targeted relief measures. When such data is outdated or unavailable, there is a significant risk that resources are either wasted or fail to reach citizens who need them most.

Budget allocations for social protection depend heavily on knowing who is poor and where they live.

Outdated figures can lead to flawed targeting of welfare schemes.

International creditors and development partners often require reliable poverty data to assess the effectiveness of aid programmes.

Growing Political Scrutiny

Premadasa's challenge adds to mounting pressure on the Government as it prepares its upcoming budget. Sri Lanka continues to navigate a fragile economic recovery following the devastating financial crisis of 2022, and opposition parties have been closely scrutinising fiscal decisions for signs of mismanagement or political opportunism.

The question is straightforward — how can you plan a budget for the poor when you do not know the true extent of poverty in this country?

The Government has yet to formally respond to the Opposition Leader's specific query regarding the availability and currency of poverty data used in budget preparations.

As Sri Lanka works to rebuild public trust in its economic institutions, calls for greater transparency and evidence-based policymaking are expected to grow louder in the weeks leading up to the budget presentation.