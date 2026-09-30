Rare New Plant Species Discovered in Kithulgala's Forest Ecosystem

A newly identified plant species endemic to Sri Lanka has been discovered within the Mannakeththa Ella ecosystem in Kithulgala, situated in the Kegalle District, according to researchers involved in the find.

The discovery marks a significant contribution to Sri Lanka's rich botanical heritage, further cementing the island's reputation as a global biodiversity hotspot. Endemic species are those found exclusively within a specific geographic region and nowhere else on Earth, making such findings particularly valuable to conservation science.

A Hotspot Within a Hotspot

Kithulgala, long celebrated for its lush rainforest cover and diverse wildlife, has once again proven itself to be a treasure trove of biological discovery. The Mannakeththa Ella area, nestled within this verdant landscape, provided the setting for researchers to uncover the previously unrecorded species.

Sri Lanka is recognised as one of the world's biodiversity hotspots, and its wet zone forests in particular continue to yield new species to science. Discoveries of this nature underscore the critical importance of protecting remaining forest patches across the island.

Why This Discovery Matters

Endemic species play a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance of their native habitats.

New plant discoveries can have implications for medicine, agriculture, and environmental conservation.

Such findings highlight the urgent need for stronger forest protection policies in Sri Lanka.

Conservationists and environmental advocates are likely to welcome the announcement, calling attention to the ongoing threats facing Sri Lanka's forest ecosystems, including deforestation, land encroachment, and climate change.

The identification of a new endemic plant species in Kithulgala is a powerful reminder that Sri Lanka's forests still hold secrets waiting to be uncovered — and that preserving them is not just a local responsibility, but a global one.

Further details regarding the classification, characteristics, and naming of the newly identified species are expected to emerge as researchers continue their documentation and analysis of the find.

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