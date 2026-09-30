Two Dead, Teen Fighting for Life After Deadly Maligawatte Confrontation

A violent altercation in the heart of Colombo has claimed two lives and left a teenager in a critical condition, sending shockwaves through the Maligawatte community in Colombo 10.

What Happened

Two young men were killed and a 16-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries following a clash that erupted in the Maligawatte area. Authorities have indicated that the confrontation was rooted in a romantic dispute, a factor believed to have ignited the deadly violence.

Victims and Injuries

Two young men lost their lives as a direct result of the violent incident.

A 16-year-old, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, was rushed to hospital and remains in a critical state.

Community Concern

The incident has raised serious concerns among residents and community leaders in the Maligawatte neighbourhood, a densely populated urban area within Colombo. Local authorities are urging calm as investigations get underway.

Police are currently conducting a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the clash and the individuals involved.

This latest episode of fatal street violence underscores growing anxieties over youth safety and conflict resolution in urban Sri Lanka. Investigators are expected to make further announcements as the inquiry progresses.