CPC Announces Midnight Fuel Price Hike Effective September 30

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Raises Fuel Prices

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced an upward revision of fuel prices across the island, with the new rates coming into effect from midnight on September 30.

The state-owned fuel supplier confirmed the price adjustment, which is expected to impact motorists and businesses that rely heavily on petroleum products for their daily operations.

Impact on Consumers

The revision comes at a time when Sri Lankan households and businesses are already navigating a challenging economic climate. Rising fuel costs are likely to have a cascading effect on the cost of goods and services, including public transport fares and the prices of essential commodities.

Motorists across the country are advised to take note of the updated pricing structure when visiting fuel stations from the early hours of October 1 onwards.

CPC's Role in Fuel Pricing

As the primary state entity responsible for the procurement and distribution of petroleum products in Sri Lanka, the CPC periodically reviews fuel prices in line with global crude oil market movements and local economic conditions.

Further details regarding the specific revised prices for individual fuel types are expected to be communicated through official CPC channels and government announcements.

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