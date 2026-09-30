Interpol Red Notice Fugitive Who Escaped Custody Twice Finally Brought to Justice

A 54-year-old Sri Lankan national who had managed to evade authorities on two separate occasions — once in India and once in Sri Lanka — has finally been apprehended after being listed under an Interpol Red Notice.

The arrest marks the end of a prolonged manhunt for the suspect, who had gained notoriety for his remarkable ability to slip through the hands of law enforcement in two different countries.

A History of Evasion

The suspect, whose identity has been linked to an active Interpol Red Notice, had previously escaped from custody in India before managing a second escape on Sri Lankan soil. Red Notices are issued by Interpol at the request of member countries and serve as international alerts to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition or similar legal proceedings.

His repeated escapes had raised serious concerns about security protocols and the challenges of managing high-risk individuals who are subject to international arrest warrants.

Significance of the Arrest

The eventual capture of the suspect is being viewed as a significant development for Sri Lankan law enforcement, particularly given the individual's track record of evasion across international borders.

The suspect is 54 years old and a Sri Lankan national.

He was the subject of an active Interpol Red Notice.

He had previously escaped custody in both India and Sri Lanka.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific charges that prompted the Interpol Red Notice, though the nature of the alert suggests the offences are considered serious under international law.

What Happens Next

With the suspect now in custody, legal proceedings are expected to follow, which may include extradition considerations depending on the country or countries that originally requested the Red Notice. Sri Lankan authorities are expected to coordinate with Interpol and relevant foreign agencies to determine the next course of action.

This case serves as a reminder of the critical role that international policing cooperation plays in tracking down fugitives who attempt to exploit cross-border jurisdictional complexities to remain at large.

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