Couple Remanded After Allegedly Stealing Rs 2.4 Million Worth of Gold Jewellery from Kandy Businessman's Home

A husband and wife have been remanded in custody after allegedly breaking into a businessman's residence in Madawala, within the Wattegama Police Division, and making off with gold jewellery valued at nearly Rs 2.4 million.

The pair were produced before the Theldeniya Magistrate's Court, which ordered them to be held on remand until October 23, pending further proceedings in the case.

Gold Jewellery Stolen from Wardrobe

According to investigators, the suspects allegedly broke into the businessman's home and targeted a wardrobe inside the property, from which the gold jewellery was taken. The significant value of the stolen items has drawn considerable attention to the case.

The Wattegama Police are conducting investigations into the incident, with the remand order providing authorities additional time to gather evidence and strengthen the case against the accused.

Case to Be Heard Further

The couple will remain in remand custody as the case proceeds through the courts. Further hearings are expected when the matter is taken up again later this month.

Police have urged members of the public to ensure their homes are adequately secured, particularly when storing valuables such as gold jewellery, as incidents of household burglaries continue to be reported across the country.