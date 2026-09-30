Bogambara Prison Reopens as Correctional Facility with First 75 Inmates Transferred

The historic Bogambara Prison in Kandy has been officially re-established as a correctional facility, with 75 inmates transferred to the renovated institution following a gazette notification issued by Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara.

A New Chapter for a Historic Institution

The move marks a significant step in Sri Lanka's efforts to reform and expand its prison infrastructure. The gazette notification, issued by Minister Nanayakkara, formally restored Bogambara's status as an operational correctional facility, paving the way for the transfer of the first batch of inmates to the newly renovated premises.

The 75 inmates were relocated to the facility as part of the initial phase of its reactivation, signalling the government's intent to utilise the refurbished prison to ease pressure on the country's correctional system.

Renovation and Rehabilitation Focus

Bogambara Prison, one of Sri Lanka's oldest and most recognisable detention facilities, had previously ceased regular operations before undergoing renovation works. Its re-establishment reflects a broader push by the Ministry of Justice and National Integration to modernise and expand the nation's network of correctional institutions.

The decision to reopen Bogambara is expected to contribute to addressing overcrowding concerns that have long plagued Sri Lanka's prison system, while also aligning with rehabilitation-centred approaches to criminal justice.

Further details regarding the facility's capacity, programmes, and operational framework are expected to be announced by the Ministry of Justice in the coming weeks.